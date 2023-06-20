‘No planning in our football, that’s the reality’

The team has been playing together for many days. But regularly hiring and firing the coach hurts a team. Just see how many coaches have been hired for the national team in the past 10 years. The players try their level best. But they are lagging behind in terms of ability. The biggest problem in the team is that there is no one there to score goals. In our team, there was Kanchan and Moni (Saifur Rahman) who were adept at scoring goals. Before that, there was Nakib bhai, Rumi bhai, Aslam bhai. For many years, there has been no one who can score goals for the Bangladesh team.