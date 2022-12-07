Spain in mourning, local Moroccans rejoice at World Cup surprise

Spain fans were left in tears on Tuesday after the team crashed out of the World Cup on penalties to Morocco, whose fans filled the streets with cheers, flares and flags from Barcelona to Madrid and the enclave of Melilla.

People had packed into bars decked out in the red and yellow Spanish flag to watch the team, but it was Morocco supporters who owned the night as their side beat Spain 3-0 on penalties and booked their ticket to the quarter-finals.