Spain's young guard exit World Cup blooded for next campaigns

Spain coach Luis Enrique told his young side to enjoy themselves when they got to the World Cup and there were plenty of signs in Qatar that they will have a lot more fun in the years ahead, despite their shock elimination by Morocco on Tuesday.

The Spanish coach insisted his side should play their trademark pass-heavy style of football that helped them lift the World Cup in 2010.

"The only goal I set for my players before the training camp..., I told them we need to have fun, fun," Luis Enrique said at the start of the campaign that began with a swaggering thrashing of Costa Rica but ended with a penalty shootout defeat to the North Africans.