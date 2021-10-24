Antonio scores as West Ham sink Spurs in feisty London derby

West Ham moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win in the London derby against Tottenham, while Manchester United and Liverpool prepared for the latest instalment of their bitter rivalry on Sunday.

A second half strike from Michail Antonio gave the Hammers their second successive league win and condemned Tottenham to a second consecutive loss this week.

Beaten by Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, Tottenham once again failed to produce a cohesive display as West Ham climbed above them in the table.