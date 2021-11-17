Argentina qualify for World Cup after Brazil draw

Argentina qualified for next year's World Cup in Qatar as a point in their 0-0 draw with Brazil on Tuesday proved enough after defeats for Chile and Uruguay.

The reigning Copa America champions came into the match against their arch rivals knowing that a win might not be enough to secure their ticket, but a draw could be.

And Chile's 2-0 defeat at home to Ecuador, coupled with Uruguay's 3-0 loss to Bolivia, sent Argentina through.