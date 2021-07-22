Argentina suffer 2-0 loss to Australia

France's Olympic men's soccer campaign got off to a disastrous start when they were thrashed 4-1 by Mexico while Argentina suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Australia as the group stage kicked off on Thursday.

Sylvain Ripoll's France, chasing a first Olympic medal since winning gold in 1984, collapsed in the second half when Alexis Vega, Sebastian Cordova, Uriel Antuna and Erick Aguirre found the net for Mexico at the Tokyo Stadium.