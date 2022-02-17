Atletico problems deepen with defeat to struggling Levante

LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid fell to a shock 1-0 defeat on Wednesday at home to basement club Levante, who picked up only their second win of the season.

Gonzalo Melero's goal in the second half inflicted a sixth defeat in 10 league matches on Atletico, deepening their problems a week before they host Manchester United in a Champions League last-16 first leg.

Atletico had pulled off stunning comeback victories at home against Valencia and Getafe in the last month and thought they had grabbed an equaliser when Angel Correa netted with a spectacular overhead kick in stoppage time.