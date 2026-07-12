Why Swiss goalkeepers are training with tennis balls before facing Messi and Argentina

Switzerland face Argentina in their quarter-final in Kansas City at 7:00 am Bangladesh time on Sunday, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

The Swiss have reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1954. No one is willing to let such a rare opportunity slip away after 72 years, and their goalkeeping coach has turned to tennis-ball drills in a bid to help stop Messi and company.

During training in Kansas on Friday, while the rest of the squad went through a light warm-up, the goalkeeping coach put the three keepers through an intense session. Their task was to walk while juggling tennis balls in the air.