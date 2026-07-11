Defensive Switzerland set sights on stifling Lionel Messi, Argentina

The knockout stage of the World Cup has not been easy for defending champion Argentina.

They needed extra time in the round of 32 to earn a 3-2 victory against Cape Verde before requiring a late rally from a two-goal deficit against Egypt to claim a 3-2 win in the round of 16.

Goals may be harder to come by for Argentina against defensive-minded Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday night in Kansas City, Mo.

"It wasn't easy to come back from a 2-0 deficit in a World Cup knockout match - especially given how games are going these days, where no one gives you anything for free," Argentina star Lionel Messi said. "But thank God, we did it once again."