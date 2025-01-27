Barcelona hit seven past Valencia to restore La Liga push

Barcelona blew away a miserable Valencia 7-1 on Sunday to get back on track in La Liga with a ruthless victory.

Fermin Lopez struck twice for the Catalans in the first half, along with goals from Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres and Raphinha which gave Barcelona a commanding five-goal lead at the break.

Hugo Duro pulled one back early in the second half before Robert Lewandowski pounced for Barca, followed by a Cesar Tarrega own goal, with the third-placed hosts earning just their second win in their last nine league matches.

Hansi Flick's side trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by seven points and second-placed Atletico Madrid by three.

"I think in La Liga we were in a bad dynamic and we needed this win, it's very important and now we have to keep fighting," Lopez told DAZN.

"The coach says everyone in the team is important, and whoever is playing we have to be up to it -- that's what being a team is and that's how we can compete for the title.