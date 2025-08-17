Reserve Messi scores in Miami win while Son gets first MLS win

"It had been something very small," Mascherano said of his injury after the match. "The three training sessions we had were good. The important thing is that the match ended. As the minutes went by, I saw him better. We have to see how he feels tomorrow."

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who missed a Leagues Cup win over Pumas UNAM and last weekend's MLS loss at Orlando City, was on the bench as a reserve before entering in the second half, replacing Telasco Segovia.

"We had planned the match to give minutes to Leo. The idea was to give him 45 minutes so that he can find sensations," Mascherano said. "I didn't see him after the game. Tomorrow we'll see what feelings he had.

"He's an extraordinary player. I saw that he was clearly not 100 percent comfortable but as the minutes went by he was loosening up more and more. We will have to see how he ended with the fatigue."