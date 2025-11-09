Messi leads Miami into MLS playoff matchup with Cincinnati

Lionel Messi scored two goals and assisted on two by Tadeo Allende to spark Inter Miami in a 4-0 rout of Nashville on Saturday to advance in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Argentine icon Messi opened the scoring in the 10th minute, added another goal in the 39th and set up compatriot Allende's goals in the 73rd and 76th that sealed Miami's triumph.

"I want to congratulate Leo for the game he played," Miami coach Javier Mascherano said. "He was the first one who guided us in high pressure. To see him press like that at 38 years old is crazy. We all know about Leo with the ball, but what happened with Leo without the ball today was impressive."

Inter Miami won the best-of-three Eastern Conference first round series 2-1 to book a second round match against FC Cincinnati, who defeated Columbus 2-1 in another series-deciding encounter.