Messi on 2026 World Cup: 'I would like to be there'

Lionel Messi wants to play for Argentina in next year's World Cup, but he says he will listen to his body before deciding whether he can make that dream come true.

The 38-year-old striker for Inter Miami of MLS led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title and yearns to be on the field when the "Albiceleste" defend the crown next year in North America.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi told NBC News in an interview broadcast on Monday that he will see next year how his body feels before deciding on whether or not he can play in the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.