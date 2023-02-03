Messi touched by Bangladesh’s support for Argentina, calls it ‘very beautiful’

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has brought Bangladesh and Argentina, two countries that are nearly 17,000 kilometres apart, on the same page through their love for the Argentine football team and more specifically, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

The entire world took notice of the ardent Argentina supporter base in Bangladesh. People of Argentina showed their appreciation for the support, Argentine football association thanked Bangladesh on its social media outlets and even the Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni thanked the people of Bangladesh.