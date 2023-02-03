Messi touched by Bangladesh’s support for Argentina, calls it ‘very beautiful’

Now, the Argentine maestro Messi revealed that he also saw the unbridled support of the people of Bangladesh and said that seeing Bangladeshis wearing his no.10 Argentina jersey was a ‘very beautiful thing’.
This revelation came during his interview with Argentine newspaper Ole.
“Yes, yes, I saw (Bangladesh’s support for Argentina). T-shirts everywhere, as Sofi told me in the note before the final. Seeing shirts of people around the world of Argentina’s 10, of Messi, is a very beautiful thing,” said Messi.
In the interview, Messi also talked about how the people of Argentina forgot their hardships for a month during the Qatar World Cup.
“It was a month that the Argentine people enjoyed a lot. We got them out of all that anguish that they have to go through many times and think only about football and what the World Cup was.”
During the World Cup, Argentina coach Scaloni had expressed his gratitude towards the Argentina fans in Bangladesh during a press conference.
“What the shirt of the national team has been transmitting for years, with Diego (Maradona), with Leo (Messi), has always been madness for these colours, for that Argentine passion. We’re very proud that a country like Bangladesh is supporting Argentina,” Scaloni said ahead of Argentina’s round of 16 match against Australia.