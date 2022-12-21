Football

Argentina president thanks Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh for support

Prothom Alo Desk
Dhaka


Argentina president Alberto Fernandez thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh for supporting the Argentina football team in the recently concluded Qatar World Cup.

The Argentine president posted a tweet on his official account on 20 December, replying to the letter sent by the Bangladesh prime minister a day earlier where she congratulated Argentina for winning their third World Cup title in football.

“Thank you Sheikh Hasina and the entire people of Bangladesh. The union and mutual affection that we have seen in recent weeks has become inexplicable, and today both flags are flying here as well. Let’s deepen this link,” president Fernandez wrote in the post.

Earlier, the people of Argentina and Bangladesh formed a unique bond over the course of the Qatar World Cup over their mutual love for the Argentina football team.

Argentinians were shocked and overwhelmed seeing images and video clips of the tremendous support their football team has thousands of miles away in Bangladesh.

To show solidarity, some Argentinians even opened fan groups on different social media platforms to support Bangladesh in cricket, a game they have little to no knowledge about.

