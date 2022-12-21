Argentina president thanks Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh for support

“Thank you Sheikh Hasina and the entire people of Bangladesh. The union and mutual affection that we have seen in recent weeks has become inexplicable, and today both flags are flying here as well. Let’s deepen this link,” president Fernandez wrote in the post.
Earlier, the people of Argentina and Bangladesh formed a unique bond over the course of the Qatar World Cup over their mutual love for the Argentina football team.
Argentinians were shocked and overwhelmed seeing images and video clips of the tremendous support their football team has thousands of miles away in Bangladesh.
To show solidarity, some Argentinians even opened fan groups on different social media platforms to support Bangladesh in cricket, a game they have little to no knowledge about.