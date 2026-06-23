Messi's record 18 World Cup goals cement longevity, redefine greatness

Two days from turning 39, already older than Diego Maradona was when he retired from football, Lionel Messi cannot stop breaking records.

On Monday, the Argentina captain added another line to a career that includes magic, greatness and drama, scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Austria to become the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer, with 18.

The icing on top of an already well-iced cake, the double saw him move past Brazil's Marta (17) and Germany's Miroslav Klose (16).

"I've always said that Messi is not bad," Klose joked to the Suddeutsche Zeitung, describing him as the greatest player of all time. Marta, meanwhile, posted applause emojis on Instagram.