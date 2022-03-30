Bangladesh deprived of victory despite dominance against Mongolia

Despite creating number of scoring opportunities, Bangladesh deprived of their desired victory as they played to a goalless draw with Mongolia in the second FIFA Tier-1 international friendly match held on Tuesday at Sylhet district stadium, reports BSS.

Bangladesh showed dominance from the beginning to the end of the match. They created attacks in the field after the spectators chanted slogans, but the booters lost the scoring opportunity. The crossbar also stood in their way.

So the expected goal was not achieved in the match.