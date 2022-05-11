Barcelona win overshadowed by Araujo injury

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Barcelona tightened their grip on second place in La Liga on Tuesday with a 3-1 win at home to Celta Vigo.

But Barca's victory was overshadowed by a nasty head injury to defender Ronald Araujo, who had to be taken away in an ambulance in the 64th minute of the match.

Araujo was lifted into the ambulance on a stretcher, wearing a neck brace. Barcelona confirmed the 23-year-old "suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing".

After the game, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez said: "The doctor has told us he is conscious. He will spend the night in hospital but he is out of danger.

"The doctor said we shouldn't worry, that he will spend the night in hospital as a precaution, nothing more."