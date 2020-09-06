Bartomeu’s victory over Messi may prove hollow

An unexpected winner in 2015 and Barcelona’s bad guy in 2020, the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu might feel some satisfaction after winning his showdown with Lionel Messi.

The last year has been chaotic for Barca, even more so for their president, and not just because they lost La Liga to Real Madrid before being humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Since January, Bartomeu has bore the brunt of the criticism, the Catalan businessman and a shareholder of Barcelona since he was eleven years old never far from controversy.