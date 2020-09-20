Bashundhara Kings confirms Iranian booter, completes foreign players quota

The country’s new domestic football season is likely to begin with the Federation Cup Football in the first week of December after completing the necessary registration formalities in October-November.

Most of the club representatives, which earlier agreed to play the next season without any foreign footballer, finally changed their stance in the last meeting and spoke in favour of allowing maximum four foreign booters for a team including one from Asia and all the four foreign footballers will be entitled to play in a match for the team.

In the last season (2019-20), all the participating teams were entitled to recruit maximum five foreign players and four of them were allowed to play in a match.