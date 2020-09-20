Bashundhara Kings confirms Iranian booter, completes foreign players quota

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football champions Bashundhara Kings completed their quota of four foreign footballers for the next season (2020-21), confirming the signing of Iranian defender Khaled Shafiei in Asian quota.
The Kings already confirmed a deal with the 33-year-old Iranian defender Shafiei, but his official signing with the club will be held after his arrival in Dhaka, likely in the first week of October as the club’s 4th and last foreign player for the coming season.
Shafiei, who played in the Persian League for Sepahan FC and FC Seoul in the South Korean K-League, will be the replacement of Kings Argentine defender Nicholas Delmonte.
The country’s new domestic football season is likely to begin with the Federation Cup Football in the first week of December after completing the necessary registration formalities in October-November
Bashundhara Kings has already recruited three forwards -- Brazilians Robson Azevedo da Silva, Jonathan da Silveria Fernandes Reis and Argentine Hernan Barcos.
The three were brought to Dhaka on 10 September to join training camp for AFC Cup as well as for the domestic football season, but the cancellation of the AFC Cup on the same day dealt a blow to them.
Most of the club representatives, which earlier agreed to play the next season without any foreign footballer, finally changed their stance in the last meeting and spoke in favour of allowing maximum four foreign booters for a team including one from Asia and all the four foreign footballers will be entitled to play in a match for the team.
In the last season (2019-20), all the participating teams were entitled to recruit maximum five foreign players and four of them were allowed to play in a match.