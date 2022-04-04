Football

Bashundhara Kings split point with Dhaka Abahani

Costa Rican footballer Daniel Colindres vies for ball with against Abahani's Tarique Qazi on 3 April, 2022
Costa Rican footballer Daniel Colindres vies for ball with against Abahani's Tarique Qazi on 3 April, 2022

The battle between last two times champions Bashundhara Kings and six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd ended in a 2-2 draw in the 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football '2021-22 at the Sylhet District Stadium Sunday evening, reports UNB.

Despite the day's draw, title holders Bashundhara Kings comfortably maintained their solo lead in the league table securing 25 points from 10 matches while Dhaka Abahani went down to the 3rd slot collecting 19 points from 10 outings.

Three times champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club advanced to the second place with 20 points from 10 encounters.

After a shocking defeat against newcomers Swadhinata KS in league opener, the Kings never looked behind to clinch the league crown for the 3rd time in a row after being deprived of the season's first two major trophies--Independence Cup and Federation Cup football.

In the day's crucial match, World Cup playing Costa Rican footballer Daniel Colindres put Abahani ahead in the 20th minute while Eleta Kingsley restored the parity for the Kings in the 64th minute.

Brazilian striker cum Kings captain Robson Robinson put his team ahead from behind in the 69th minute while Brazilian booter Dorielton Gomes Dori again leveled the margin for Abahani in the 84th minute

Rakib Hossain of Abahani and Sohel Rana of the Kings received red cards in the match.

