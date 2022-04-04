Bashundhara Kings split point with Dhaka Abahani

The battle between last two times champions Bashundhara Kings and six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd ended in a 2-2 draw in the 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football '2021-22 at the Sylhet District Stadium Sunday evening, reports UNB.

Despite the day's draw, title holders Bashundhara Kings comfortably maintained their solo lead in the league table securing 25 points from 10 matches while Dhaka Abahani went down to the 3rd slot collecting 19 points from 10 outings.