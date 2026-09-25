Rayan’s last-minute header rescues Brazil in 1-1 draw with Australia

A last minute header from Brazilian substitute Rayan salvaged a 1-1 draw with Australia in a thrilling international friendly in Townsville on Friday.

Rayan headed the ball home in the 95th minute to deny the hosts what would have been only their second win over the South American giants.

It was a fitting result from two evenly-matched teams who gave everything in front of a sell-out crowd in the North Queensland city.

"It was a difficult game," Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti conceded.

"The pitch was not so good to play good football on, but we showed fight until the end.