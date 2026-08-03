Football

Argentina, Brazil, Spain, France: Upcoming international fixtures

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
International football returning in September.Reuters

Throughout June and July, the FIFA World Cup captivated the footballing world. Spain claimed their first World Cup title in 16 years by defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina 1-0 in the final. Fans will not have to wait long to see the new world champions back in action.

Spain's stars, including Lamine Yamal and Rodri, will return on 26 September when they face World Cup third-place finishers England in the UEFA Nations League.

Spain are not the only major side returning to international football. Almost every national team, including Argentina and Brazil, will play during the international window from 21 September to 6 October. Teams can play a maximum of four matches during this period.

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente lifts the trophy with the players after winning the World Cup at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS

Spain will play four UEFA Nations League fixtures. Meanwhile, the Brazilian Football Confederation has confirmed that the five-time world champions will play three international friendlies, the last of which will be against India in Kolkata. Argentina's opponents and schedule, however, have yet to be confirmed.

After the September–October window, another international break will take place from 9 to 17 November, during which teams can play a maximum of two matches. The following international windows are scheduled for March and June next year.

Many national teams will also remain busy outside the FIFA windows. The AFC Asian Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia in January and February, while the Africa Cup of Nations and the CONCACAF Gold Cup will take place in June and July. Qualifiers for the 2030 FIFA World Cup could also begin as early as 2027.

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Upcoming International Fixtures

Argentina

Opponents yet to be confirmed.

Brazil

25 September – Australia (Townsville)

29 September – Australia (Brisbane)

3 October – India (Kolkata)

Spain

26 September – England (London)

29 September – Croatia (Seville)

3 October – Czech Republic (Oviedo)

6 October – Croatia (Split)

12 November – Czech Republic (Prague)

15 November – England (Venue to be confirmed)

*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.

England

26 September – Spain (London)

29 September – Czech Republic (Prague)

3 October – Croatia (Rijeka)

6 October – Czech Republic (London)

12 November – Croatia (London)

15 November – Spain (Venue to be confirmed)

*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.

France

25 September – Turkey (İzmit)

28 September – Belgium (Brussels)

2 October – Italy (Paris)

5 October – Belgium (Paris)

12 November – Italy (Milan)

15 November – Turkey (Bordeaux)

*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.

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Portugal

24 September – Wales (Lisbon)

27 September – Norway (Oslo)

1 October – Denmark (Copenhagen)

4 October – Norway (Prague)

14 November – Denmark (Venue to be confirmed)

17 November – Wales (Cardiff)

*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.

Germany

24 September – Netherlands (Amsterdam)

27 September – Greece (Augsburg)

1 October – Serbia (Munich)

4 October – Greece (Thessaloniki)

13 November – Serbia (Belgrade)

16 November – Netherlands (Berlin)

*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.

Netherlands

24 September – Germany (Amsterdam)

27 September – Serbia (Belgrade)

1 October – Greece (Thessaloniki)

4 October – Serbia (Eindhoven)

13 November – Greece (Amsterdam)

16 November – Germany (Berlin)

*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.

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