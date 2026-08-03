Argentina, Brazil, Spain, France: Upcoming international fixtures

Throughout June and July, the FIFA World Cup captivated the footballing world. Spain claimed their first World Cup title in 16 years by defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina 1-0 in the final. Fans will not have to wait long to see the new world champions back in action.

Spain's stars, including Lamine Yamal and Rodri, will return on 26 September when they face World Cup third-place finishers England in the UEFA Nations League.

Spain are not the only major side returning to international football. Almost every national team, including Argentina and Brazil, will play during the international window from 21 September to 6 October. Teams can play a maximum of four matches during this period.