Argentina, Brazil, Spain, France: Upcoming international fixtures
Throughout June and July, the FIFA World Cup captivated the footballing world. Spain claimed their first World Cup title in 16 years by defeating Lionel Messi's Argentina 1-0 in the final. Fans will not have to wait long to see the new world champions back in action.
Spain's stars, including Lamine Yamal and Rodri, will return on 26 September when they face World Cup third-place finishers England in the UEFA Nations League.
Spain are not the only major side returning to international football. Almost every national team, including Argentina and Brazil, will play during the international window from 21 September to 6 October. Teams can play a maximum of four matches during this period.
Spain will play four UEFA Nations League fixtures. Meanwhile, the Brazilian Football Confederation has confirmed that the five-time world champions will play three international friendlies, the last of which will be against India in Kolkata. Argentina's opponents and schedule, however, have yet to be confirmed.
After the September–October window, another international break will take place from 9 to 17 November, during which teams can play a maximum of two matches. The following international windows are scheduled for March and June next year.
Many national teams will also remain busy outside the FIFA windows. The AFC Asian Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia in January and February, while the Africa Cup of Nations and the CONCACAF Gold Cup will take place in June and July. Qualifiers for the 2030 FIFA World Cup could also begin as early as 2027.
Upcoming International Fixtures
Argentina
Opponents yet to be confirmed.
Brazil
25 September – Australia (Townsville)
29 September – Australia (Brisbane)
3 October – India (Kolkata)
Spain
26 September – England (London)
29 September – Croatia (Seville)
3 October – Czech Republic (Oviedo)
6 October – Croatia (Split)
12 November – Czech Republic (Prague)
15 November – England (Venue to be confirmed)
*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.
England
26 September – Spain (London)
29 September – Czech Republic (Prague)
3 October – Croatia (Rijeka)
6 October – Czech Republic (London)
12 November – Croatia (London)
15 November – Spain (Venue to be confirmed)
*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.
France
25 September – Turkey (İzmit)
28 September – Belgium (Brussels)
2 October – Italy (Paris)
5 October – Belgium (Paris)
12 November – Italy (Milan)
15 November – Turkey (Bordeaux)
*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.
Portugal
24 September – Wales (Lisbon)
27 September – Norway (Oslo)
1 October – Denmark (Copenhagen)
4 October – Norway (Prague)
14 November – Denmark (Venue to be confirmed)
17 November – Wales (Cardiff)
*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.
Germany
24 September – Netherlands (Amsterdam)
27 September – Greece (Augsburg)
1 October – Serbia (Munich)
4 October – Greece (Thessaloniki)
13 November – Serbia (Belgrade)
16 November – Netherlands (Berlin)
*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.
Netherlands
24 September – Germany (Amsterdam)
27 September – Serbia (Belgrade)
1 October – Greece (Thessaloniki)
4 October – Serbia (Eindhoven)
13 November – Greece (Amsterdam)
16 November – Germany (Berlin)
*All fixtures are UEFA Nations League matches.