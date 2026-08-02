Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding: When, where and what to expect

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are finally set to tie the knot after years together. According to British newspaper ‘The Sun’, the Portuguese superstar will marry Georgina next Saturday on his native island of Madeira.

The report says the wedding ceremony for 41-year-old Ronaldo and 32-year-old Spanish-Argentine model Georgina will take place at the historic cathedral in Funchal, the capital of Madeira. Under local tradition, weddings there usually begin at 3:00 pm. A reception for guests will then be held at the city's luxury five-star Savoy Palace Hotel.