Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding: When, where and what to expect
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are finally set to tie the knot after years together. According to British newspaper ‘The Sun’, the Portuguese superstar will marry Georgina next Saturday on his native island of Madeira.
The report says the wedding ceremony for 41-year-old Ronaldo and 32-year-old Spanish-Argentine model Georgina will take place at the historic cathedral in Funchal, the capital of Madeira. Under local tradition, weddings there usually begin at 3:00 pm. A reception for guests will then be held at the city's luxury five-star Savoy Palace Hotel.
Earlier reports had suggested the couple would marry this weekend at the famous Quinta da Regaleira estate in Sintra, Portugal. However, it later emerged that the estate would remain open to the public throughout the scheduled period. The speculation subsequently faded, and fresh reports identified Madeira as the wedding venue.
Quoting local sources, ‘The Sun’ reported that guests staying at the Savoy Palace Hotel had been informed that two floors and several bars would be temporarily closed on Friday and Saturday. The measures are believed to have been taken to accommodate the wedding celebrations and ensure the security of the guests.
Funchal is more than just the wedding venue for Ronaldo. It is the city where he was born and raised. The city features a bronze statue in his honour and even has a hotel bearing his name.
Although Ronaldo is now one of the world's wealthiest athletes, his childhood was marked by hardship. As a boy, he shared a single room with his siblings. At the age of 11, he left his family to join Sporting Lisbon's academy.
Returning to his birthplace to celebrate one of the most important days of his life therefore carries deep emotional significance.
Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. He first met Georgina in 2016 while she was working at a luxury fashion store. Their relationship soon blossomed, and Ronaldo proposed to her in August last year.
The couple was recently seen wearing diamond rings while boarding a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, further fuelling speculation about their upcoming wedding.
Ronaldo had previously hinted that they would marry after the World Cup. Portugal were eliminated from the tournament last month, with Spain eventually lifting the trophy. The couple is now set to end years of anticipation by officially beginning married life together.