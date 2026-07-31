Brazil to play in Kolkata on 3 October
Brazil's national football team will travel to India in October to play an international friendly. Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and their teammates are scheduled to take the field at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on 3 October.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the news in a post on social media Thursday. However, it did not reveal Brazil's opponents for the match.
In its statement, the CBF said, “After our friendly matches in Australia, our next destination will be India, where we are about to write a new chapter in our history. On 3 October, Brazil will take to the field on Indian soil for the first time at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.”
The CBF also noted that a large share of Brazil’s overseas supporters lives in India, adding, “This will be a special meeting with the people of a country that has followed the history of Brazilian football with immense love and passion for generations.”
The social media post concluded with the message, “See you in Kolkata.”