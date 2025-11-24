Messi magic as Miami thrash Cincinnati, face NYCFC next

Lionel Messi produced a vintage performance as Inter Miami stayed on course for their first MLS Cup final appearance with a 4-0 rout of FC Cincinnati on Sunday.

Argentine superstar Messi scored once and provided the assists for all of Inter's other goals, with Tadeo Allende scoring twice and Mateo Silvetti adding the other to send Miami into next Saturday's Eastern Conference championship.

Inter Miami will play host to New York City FC to decide a berth in the MLS Cup final after visiting City upset top seed Philadelphia 1-0 in the night's other match.

Argentine forward Maxi Moralez scored the only goal in the 27th minute to advance New York City, the 2021 MLS Cup champions.