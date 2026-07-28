Infantino slams World Cup critics for 'spreading hate'

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hit back at World Cup critics, claiming they were "spreading hate and false rumours" and arguing the tournament delivered "only joy and happiness".

In a long open letter published on Monday, Infantino urged detractors to "take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray" after a tournament marked by controversies ranging from ticket pricing to visa issues.

"Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all," Infantino wrote in a post shared on his Instagram account and FIFA's official channels.