Mirajul slams hat-trick as Bangladesh beat Maldives 4-1

With the day’s win, Bangladesh almost confirmed their spot in the final with nine points winning all the three matches while the Maldives yet to secure any points playing two matches.

In the day’s match, Mirajul scored all three goals in the 18th, 21st and 42nd minutes while Rafiqul Islam netted a lone goal in the 31st minute for Bangladesh.

After the breather, Zain Jafar pulled one back scoring a loan goal for the Maldives.