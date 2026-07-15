Argentina, England anticipate 'special game' in World Cup semi-final

England are one win away from their first World Cup final appearance in 60 years. To get there, all they'll have to do is beat an Argentina side looking to become the first back-to-back champion since Brazil in 1958 and ‘62.

The two sides with a heated World Cup history face off on Wednesday in Atlanta for the right to face Spain on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The losers of the semi-final will meet France in a third-place match Saturday at Miami Gardens, Fla., after Spain's 2-0 triumph over France in the first semi.

"This is as big as it gets, so I'm really excited for this week," England captain Harry Kane told ITV this week. "I think it's going to be a special game and what a tough team to play against but hopefully, that brings the best out in us."