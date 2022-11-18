5 reasons why Brazil will win the Qatar World Cup

Neymar Junior first came into the Brazil team in 2010 at just 18 years of age. Immediately, he was touted as the next big thing in Brazilian football and the talisman who will take them to their sixth World Cup trophy.

In the 12 years since then, ‘The Prince’ of Brazilian football has lived up to his early promise, representing the Selecao in 121 games, scoring 71 goals and making 54 assists.

Neymar needs just three goals to surpass the great Pele and become Brazil’s all-time highest goal-scorer.