Real Madrid will never play with under 72 hours rest again: Ancelotti

"We will never play another game (without) 72 hours of rest. We asked La Liga twice to change the time of the game and they did not do anything, this is the last time."

World football governing body FIFA recommends at least 72 hours between matches in order to protect the health of the players.

French striker Kylian Mbappe struck twice for Madrid against Villarreal to take them top of La Liga ahead of Barcelona's game at Atletico on Sunday.

"I am very proud of this team," continued Ancelotti.

"It was a potential banana skin, above all for what has happened, the (few) hours of rest, and the strength of the opponent."