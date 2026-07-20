The World Cup final from start to finish: In Pictures
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicked off with 48 teams on 11 June, drew to a close with the Spain–Argentina final on 19 July. Only a single goal was scored in the final at the New York–New Jersey Stadium, but that does not mean the 120-minute contest was lacking in excitement. Here are some of those moments captured in pictures from the final.
1 / 20
2 / 20
3 / 20
4 / 20
5 / 20
6 / 20
7 / 20
8 / 20
9 / 20
10 / 20
11 / 20
12 / 20
13 / 20
14 / 20
15 / 20
16 / 20
17 / 20
18 / 20
19 / 20
20 / 20
Also Read