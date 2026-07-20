Football

The World Cup final from start to finish: In Pictures

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicked off with 48 teams on 11 June, drew to a close with the Spain–Argentina final on 19 July. Only a single goal was scored in the final at the New York–New Jersey Stadium, but that does not mean the 120-minute contest was lacking in excitement. Here are some of those moments captured in pictures from the final.

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General view during the Closing Ceremony before the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
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Argentina's Lionel Messi and Spain's Lamine Yamal shake hands before the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Argentina's Enzo Fernandez in action with Spain's Marc Cucurella at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro prepare to take a free kick at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Shakira performs during the halftime show IMAGN IMAGES via at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
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Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo with Madonna during the half time show at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Argentina's Enzo Fernandez looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after being shown a red card by the referee at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Spain's Ferran Torres scores their first goal past Argentina's Emiliano Martinez at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Spain's Nico Williams heads the ball back from Argentina's Emiliano Martinez and Nahuel Molina for teammate Ferran Torres to score their first goal at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
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Spain's Eric Garcia and Spain's Pedri celebrate winning the World Cup at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their first goal with Nico Williams at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Argentina's Lionel Messi looks on at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Argentina's Leandro Paredes clashes with Spain's Gavi next to assistant coach Walter Samuel at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
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Argentina's Facundo Medina looks dejected after losing the World Cup final at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates with his brother Keyne after winning the World Cup at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Spain's Aymeric Laporte cuts the goal net with scissors after the trophy presentation as Spain win the World Cup at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected as he walks past the World Cup trophy after losing the World Cup final at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Spain's Rodri kisses the trophy ahead of the trophy presentation after winning the World Cup final at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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Spain's Rodri lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the World Cup at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS
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