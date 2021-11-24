Chelsea thump Juventus to reach last 16

Thomas Tuchel hailed "amazing" Chelsea as the Champions League holders booked their place in the last 16 with an imperious 4-0 rout of Juventus on Tuesday.

Tuchel's side took the lead when Antonio Rudiger's handball went unpunished in the build-up to Trevoh Chalobah's first-half opener at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus never recovered from that controversial blow as Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck after half-time to send Chelsea to the top of Group H.