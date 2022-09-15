Messi, Neymar, Mbappe score as PSG beat Haifa

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as Paris Saint-Germain came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday and make it two wins from two in the Champions League group stage.

Tjaronn Chery gave Haifa a surprise lead but Messi equalised before the break by scoring for an 18th consecutive season in the Champions League.

PSG finished off their impressive hosts with an improved performance in the last half-hour as Mbappe and Neymar found the net.

"We have to improve. We have to work," Mbappe told uefa.com.