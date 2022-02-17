Coman equaliser spares Bayern blushes in Salzburg

French winger Kingsley Coman spared his side's blushes with a late equaliser as Bayern Munich laboured to a 1-1 draw away to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Coman prodded the ball in at the far post in the last minute of normal time to cancel out Junior Adamu's first-half opener and save Bayern from a first away defeat in the competition since 2017.

"Someone who isn't a Bayern fan might say Salzburg deserved it today, but I think it was a fair result," Bayern's stand-in captain Thomas Mueller told DAZN after his side battled their way back into the tie in the second half.

"I think it was clear in the second half that we really wanted to win this game. We are not in the right flow at the moment, and we need to bring that winning mentality to every game," added team mate Joshua Kimmich.