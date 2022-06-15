Costa Rica claim last World Cup place with victory over New Zealand

Victory put Costa Rica into their third straight World Cup and sixth in total. Their best effort so far was a surprise run to the quarter-finals in 2014.

New Zealand striker Chris Wood had what he thought was a leveller ruled out by VAR shortly before half-time at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium due to a foul earlier in the move.

The Kiwis also saw Kosta Barbarouses sent off, barely eight minutes after coming on as a substitute, for a challenge on Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo. That decision was also changed by VAR after he had initially been shown a yellow card.

"We are incredibly disappointed, we are hurting," said New Zealand coach Danny Hay.