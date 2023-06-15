Bangladesh beat Cambodia 1-0 to maintain unbeaten record

Bangladesh national football team beat hosts Cambodian national side by 1-0 goal in a keenly contested FIFA Tier-1 International Friendly match at the 30,000 crowd-packed Olympics Stadium in Phnom Penh on Thursday evening, reports UNB.
Cambodian Television (BTV) telecast the match live.
With the day's feat, Touring Bangladesh (FIFA Ranking 192) maintained their unbeaten run against upper ranked Cambodia (Ranking 176) by winning five matches in their 6th meetings. The remaining match between two teams ended in 1-1 draw in an international friendly in August 2007.
In the day's match, Mojibur Rahman Jony, a midfielder of premier league team Fortis FC, scored the match-winning goal for Bangladesh in the 24th minute by a running placing shot from danger zone, utilising a long cross of Foysal Ahmed Fahim (1-0).
Bangladesh custodian Anisur Rahman Zico displayed his brilliance under the bar foiling at least three good attempts of the opponent team. Although the Cambodia team conceded defeat in the day's match, but they dominated over Bangladesh all through with their attacking football and did everything except scoring goal.
Bangladesh's most reliable Finland-based defender Tariq Kazi got marching order just few minute the final whistle.
Earlier, Bangladesh made good practices in Phnom Penh beating 3rd ranked Cambodian Premier league side Tiffy Army FC 1-0 in a preparatory match last Monday, by a goal by Abahani medio Mohammad Sohel Rana.
However, Bangladesh team will fly for India directly from Cambodia on Friday (June 16) to compete in the eight-nation 14th SAFF Championship scheduled for 21 June to 5 July at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Earlier, Bangladesh have been drawn in Group B of the (SAFF) Championship 2023 with top seed and invitee Lebanon, two times champions Maldives and Bhutan while Group A team comprises eight-time champions India, invitee Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan.
Bangladesh, the champions of 2003, will start their campaign taking on favorite and top seed Lebanon on the following day (June 22) at 3:30 pm at the same venue.
Bangladesh, who did not overcame the group stage barrier in the last five editions, will play Maldives on June 25 at 3:30 pm and meet Bhutan on June 28 at 7:30 pm in their remaining group matches
After the round-robin league matches, top two teams from each groups, will play in the semifinals on July 1 while the final billed for 4 July.