Bangladesh beat Cambodia 1-0 to maintain unbeaten record

In the day's match, Mojibur Rahman Jony, a midfielder of premier league team Fortis FC, scored the match-winning goal for Bangladesh in the 24th minute by a running placing shot from danger zone, utilising a long cross of Foysal Ahmed Fahim (1-0).

Bangladesh custodian Anisur Rahman Zico displayed his brilliance under the bar foiling at least three good attempts of the opponent team. Although the Cambodia team conceded defeat in the day's match, but they dominated over Bangladesh all through with their attacking football and did everything except scoring goal.

Bangladesh's most reliable Finland-based defender Tariq Kazi got marching order just few minute the final whistle.