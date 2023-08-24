Messi into another final after inspiring Miami comeback

Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to a second Cup final appearance since his arrival as they beat Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties after their US Open Cup semi-final ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Miami trailed 2-0 with 22 minutes left before Messi whipped in a free-kick from the left which was headed home by Leonardo Campana.

Then in the seventh minute of stoppage time Messi, from deep on the left, picked out Campana at the back post again and the Ecuadoran forward angled home his header to force extra-time.