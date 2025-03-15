Injured Neymar out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

Brazil star Neymar was on Friday ruled out of upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina after a thigh injury scuppered his recall to the national team.

Neymar has spent almost a year and a half out of the Brazil side due to injuries, but had appeared rejuvenated since his return to Santos in February.

But in the past two weeks he has been plagued by the left thigh injury. In an Instagram story, the striker expressed his disappointment at missing the games.