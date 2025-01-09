Neymar says 2026 World Cup will be his last

Neymar said that the 2026 World Cup will be his last adding he was confident that Brazil would qualify for the finals in North America.

"I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it," the 32-year-old attacker, who has not played for Brazil in more than a year, told CNN.

He also told the American news network in the interview published on Tuesday that he would not rule out reuniting with former Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at U.S. club Inter Miami.

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible," Neymar said at an award ceremony in Dubai.

Brazil have struggled in South American World Cup qualifying.