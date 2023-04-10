Guardiola ready to pit his wits against old rival Tuchel

“It’s not taken for granted. You have to deserve it by playing good. When I was appointed and came seven years ago people ask me this every season. I understand.

“We’ve tried every single season but there are teams that you face that are also good and want to win.”

If City are to end their wait for European glory, they will need Erling Haaland to maintain his incredible goalscoring form.

The Norway striker has reached 30 Premier League goals this season and has 44 in all competitions.

“He is important for us, I cannot deny. He came to help us to be here in the Champions League, to win that, but as well as the FA Cup and the Premier League as well,” Guardiola said.

“It is important to have a player who from nothing can score a goal, but we have scored many goals in this competition in the past and gone out. Maybe the problem was that we were not solid enough to defend.”