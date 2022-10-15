Barcelona brace for Real Madrid after Champions League disappointment

The football world watched on with surprise, and in some quarters, disdain, as Barcelona spent big this summer, bringing in Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and others.

Despite crippling debts of over €1.3 billion ($1.27 billion), the club attacked the market and beat other sides to sign a host of world-class players, after activating a series of “palancas” -- financial leverage.

The Catalans sold 10 per cent of their La Liga television rights to American investment firm Sixth Street Partners for the next 25 years in June, then another 15 per cent in July, for a total of €400 million.