Barcelona ‘unlucky’ against Inter, Liverpool edge Rangers

Inter Milan edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan while Liverpool eased to a comfortable 2-0 win in the ‘Battle of Britain’ against Rangers in the Champions League group games on Tuesday.

Napoli underlined their credentials with an impressive 6-1 thrashing of Ajax in Amsterdam while Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three, on a night when a minute’s silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy.

Hakan Calhanoglu fired Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Barcelona at the San Siro which took the Italians into second spot in Group C, three points behind Bayern.