Messi nets brace to win in first match after Argentina exit

Lionel Messi scored twice to help Inter Miami rout DC United 4-0 on Saturday, taking a victory in his first match since saying farewell to the Argentina national team.

Four nights after scoring in his final match for the Albiceleste in a victory over Benin, the 39-year-old South American superstar struck in the 47th and 60th minutes as defending MLS champion Miami won for only the second time in their past 11 league matches.

A first-half brace by Luis Suarez staked the Herons to the lead as they improved to 13-5 with 10 drawn for 49 points, jumping from third to second in the Eastern Conference