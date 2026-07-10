FIFA's embrace of technology backfires in controversy-riven World Cup

If FIFA President Gianni Infantino imagined his embrace of technology might finally put an end to disputes over refereeing decisions, the World Cup would have disabused him of the notion.

The use of technology has been at the heart of every major controversy at the tournament, including the saga around the red card for Folarin Balogun that drew in US President Donald Trump.

Criticism of technology has ranged from charges of over-reach and inconsistency of application, to full-blown conspiracy theories that VAR was being used to determine the outcome of matches in favour of certain teams or players.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan gave voice to all three on Tuesday after his team had a goal scratched off by VAR because of a foul at the other end of the pitch, and a penalty shout that went unchecked, before losing 3-2 to Argentina in the last 16.

"What's happening isn't fair," he said.