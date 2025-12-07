Messi dazzles as Miami beat Vancouver to win MLS title

Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to their first ever MLS Cup title on Saturday, playing a starring role in a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in Florida.

Argentina superstar Messi provided assists for two goals and helped create another to spark wild celebrations before a rapturous home crowd at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

"This is the the moment that I've been waiting for, and that we as a team have been waiting for," Messi, named MLS Cup Most Valuable Player, said afterwards.

Miami took the lead after an early Edier Ocampo own goal but were left reeling by Ali Ahmed's second half-equaliser for Vancouver.

But Messi then laid on an assist for Argentina international team-mate Rodrigo De Paul to put Miami 2-1 up before supplying the pass for Tadeo Allende's injury time goal that sealed victory.