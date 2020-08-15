End of an era as Bayern humiliates Barca

Barcelona's worst ever defeat in Europe, an 8-2 mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich, will signal the end of Quique Setien as coach but it feels like the end of more than that.

Setien may not even survive the weekend but the fact a second sacking in eight months would be the least of Barca's worries says it all.

"It's too soon to say if I will continue or not and it doesn't depend on me," said Setien.

"The club needs changes," said Gerard Pique. "Nobody is untouchable, least of all me. Fresh blood is needed to change this. We've hit rock bottom."

Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe.

It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough.

He said it in February and again in July, when a rant in the aftermath of handing Real Madrid the title turned into a brutal, but honest, assessment of their season.