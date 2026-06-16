Maradona’s legacy, Messi's present: A new chapter begins for Argentina
A kindergarten school wall in Kansas City, usually reserved for children’s drawings, alphabets and colorful butterflies, had something unexpected on it on Sunday morning.
Taped to the wall were a sky-blue and white flag, a jersey with three stars and two iconic faces. One a silver-haired legend, the other a memory woven into the fabric of the flag itself. Maradona and Messi.
Somewhere between these two names lies the entire history of Argentine football. The agony, the ecstasy and the relentless celebration.
Argentina officially kicks off its World Cup campaign against Algeria on Wednesday (17 June) at 7:00 AM Bangladesh time. The venue is Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, a massive 76,000-capacity arena. But the excitement surrounding the match has already spilled beyond the stadium walls, taking over the city's restaurants, street corners and that school wall.
And then, there is Tula Martínez.
Tula Martinez, once recognised by FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards as the world’s greatest supporter, passed away in February 2024. But his drum has not fallen silent. At the request of Tula’s family, fellow supporter Guillermo carried the legendary instrument to Kansas City.
"This drum has been at every World Cup since 1974," Guillermo said. "It will be here this time, too. It brings all the supporters together."
The fans are already united, clinking glasses and sharing a singular vision. The dream of a historic back-to-back World Cup title.
Only two teams have ever achieved it. Italy (1934–38) and Brazil (1958–62). Six decades have passed since and no one has managed to repeat the feat. Defending a World Cup title, while the rest of the world conspires to take it away, is widely considered one of the most grueling tasks in sporting history.
Lionel Scaloni’s side certainly has the credentials. They remain the world’s top-ranked team, arriving on the back of seven consecutive victories. In that stretch, they have scored 21 goals while conceding only once. While their opponents weren't always top-tier, the rhythm, confidence and defensive solidity are hard to dismiss.
However, Argentina entered the 2022 Qatar World Cup with arguably even better form, only to suffer a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opener. Of course, they went on to win the whole thing. A story that still sounds like a fairytale. But in the World Cup, history is a shield that doesn't always protect the goalposts.
Algeria returns to the big stage after a 12-year absence. Their last appearance was in 2014, where they made history by reaching the second round, only to be eliminated by eventual champions Germany in extra time. Currently ranked 28th, they cruised through the African qualifiers, losing only once to top their group. Under coach Vladimir Petković, Algeria boasts an enviable attack and a disciplined defence that has conceded only twice in their last six matches. Having beaten the Netherlands and held Uruguay to a draw, this is a team that plays with both heart and tactical intelligence.
Riyad Mahrez is no longer the force he once was, but the squad still hums with talent in Amine Gouiri, Anis Hadj Moussa and Farès Chaïbi. Most of all, they carry the hunger of a team that has been away from the world stage for far too long. The last time these two nations met was in a 2007 friendly at Camp Nou. Argentina won 4-3, a match immortalised as the night Lionel Messi scored his first-ever international brace.
That same Messi is now set to make history as the first player to feature in six World Cups. Returning from a hamstring injury, he brings with him that miraculous left foot and that same calm, razor-sharp focus. At 38, the math of age works differently for a man who can seemingly freeze time with the ball at his feet.
Questions remain over Argentina’s defence. With Tagliafico sidelined by injury, Scaloni has been experimenting in training, oscillating between a traditional four-man backline and a three-stopper formation. In midfield, the trio of Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul remains the heartbeat of the team, serving as both an impenetrable wall and a creative bridge to the attack. Uncertainty lingers over Julián Álvarez’s fitness, meaning the front line will likely be led by Messi and Lautaro Martínez, with Thiago Almada supporting from deep.
All eyes are now on the opening night. Argentina begin their journey on Wednesday morning against Algeria, before a crowd of 76,000.
And, of course, to the rhythmic beat of Tula’s drum.