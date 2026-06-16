Maradona’s legacy, Messi's present: A new chapter begins for Argentina

A kindergarten school wall in Kansas City, usually reserved for children’s drawings, alphabets and colorful butterflies, had something unexpected on it on Sunday morning.

Taped to the wall were a sky-blue and white flag, a jersey with three stars and two iconic faces. One a silver-haired legend, the other a memory woven into the fabric of the flag itself. Maradona and Messi.

Somewhere between these two names lies the entire history of Argentine football. The agony, the ecstasy and the relentless celebration.

Argentina officially kicks off its World Cup campaign against Algeria on Wednesday (17 June) at 7:00 AM Bangladesh time. The venue is Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, a massive 76,000-capacity arena. But the excitement surrounding the match has already spilled beyond the stadium walls, taking over the city's restaurants, street corners and that school wall.