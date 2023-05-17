Derby win in semifinal immensely satisfying, says Inter Milan coach Inzaghi

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi said he never doubted that his team could reach the UEFA Champions League final as they completed a resounding 3-0 aggregate victory over rivals AC Milan on Tuesday.

A month ago, Inzaghi faced criticism and was under pressure after a lacklustre run of results, yet his side has turned it around and their 1-0 semi-final second leg win over Milan was their eighth in a row in all competitions.