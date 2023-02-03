Bangladesh make winning start in SAFF U-20 women's championship

Hosts Bangladesh made winning start in the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship when they beat Nepal by 3-1 goals held today at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur, reports BSS.

Bangladesh launched attack early and had to wait for a little bit to get reap when Aklima Khatun put Bangladesh ahead early in the 3rd minute taking a pass from Shaheda Akter Lipa.

Shaheda Akter Ripa doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 13rd minute with a perfect finishing from inside the D box.

Nepal however fight back match in the 24th minute with Man Maya Damai reduced the margin for Nepal with a well-judge shot from close range following a corner kick.