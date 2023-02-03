Bangladesh make winning start in SAFF U-20 women's championship

Nepal got another scoring chance in the 40th minute, but this time Bangladesh's custodian Rupna Chakma foiled the Nepal's attack brilliantly.
Back with a 2-1 lead, Bangladesh started the second half with more organized way and they continued onslaught to extend the lead.
Shaheda Akter Ripa sealed the victory scoring her second and third goal for Bangladesh in the 90+1st minute with a perfect angular shot from the right wing giving no chance to Nepalese custodian under the bar.
Earlier, in the day's first match, Forwards Neha, Lynda Kom and Anita Kumari slammed a brilliant hat-trick each as strong India made flying start in the tournament thrashing lowly Bhutan by 12-0 goals also held at the same venue.
Apart from Neha, Lynda Kom and Anita's hat-trick with three goals, striker Apurna Narzary scored two goals while midfielder Nitu Linda added the other one goal for India in the one-sided affairs.
In the proceeding, Neha, Lynda and Anita scored all three goals apiece in the 45th+2nd, 55th, and 90th, 61st, 63rd and 75th and 50th, 69th and 78th minutes respectively for India.
Apurna struck twice in the 29th and 36th minutes while Nitu Linda netted a lone goal for India in the 43rd minute of the match.
India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh are competing in the regional competition organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) under the supervision of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
The tournament will be held during 3-9 February on a league basis.
In the remaining league basis matches, Bangladesh will face their arch-rivals India on 5 February at 7:00pm while Nepal will encounter Bhutan on the same day at 3:00pm.
Bangladesh will play Bhutan on 7 February at 7:00pm in their last league match while India will encounter Nepal at 4:00pm on the same day.
After the league basis matches, the two top teams will play the final on 9 February at 6:00pm at the same venue.